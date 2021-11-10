Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 265 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 123.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

