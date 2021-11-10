Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

