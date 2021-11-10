Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 45 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $512.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.25 and a 52-week high of $523.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

