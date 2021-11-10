Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 59 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,630 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $392.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

