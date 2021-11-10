Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $14.15 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $31,715.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.11 or 0.00217191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00091313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

