Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.64

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 19287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
