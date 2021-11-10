Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.64

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 19287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

