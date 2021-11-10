Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $339.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVCO stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $289.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries has a fifty-two week low of $170.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 34.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

