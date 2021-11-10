CBC.network (CBC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,820.00

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBC.network has a total market capitalization of $8.18 million and $122,820.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CBC.network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

