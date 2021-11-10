CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,821 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

