CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 44,938 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $29.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $753.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CBTX by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CBTX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBTX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in CBTX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 222,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

