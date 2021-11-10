CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

