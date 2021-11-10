CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

