CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Announces Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $246.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

