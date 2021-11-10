Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.