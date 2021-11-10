Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CDR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

