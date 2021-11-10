Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.04

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $174.04 and last traded at $173.16, with a volume of 1214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.91.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Get Celanese alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.