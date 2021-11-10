Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Announces Earnings Results

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 8,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,992. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.