Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. 139,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,782. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $486.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

