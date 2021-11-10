Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,120. Celsius has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

