Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 11,128 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

