Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.14

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 11,128 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
See Also: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.