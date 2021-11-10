Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.21. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

