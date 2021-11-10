Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.15. Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 2,022 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

