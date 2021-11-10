CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.07 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $528.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00092112 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.