ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.42 Million

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to announce sales of $43.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $40.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,900. The stock has a market cap of $800.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

