Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 886,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

