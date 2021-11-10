Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $24.75 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SPS Commerce worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

