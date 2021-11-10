Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,101 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $24,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

