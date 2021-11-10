Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,562 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $25,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after acquiring an additional 416,812 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,435,000 after acquiring an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,310. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

