Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 78,804 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Liberty Latin America worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 190,699 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

