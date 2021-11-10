Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $24,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 306,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,268,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

TPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

