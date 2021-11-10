Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

CGIFF stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

