Christoph Schell Sells 41,362 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christoph Schell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12.

HP stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

