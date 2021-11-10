Christopher David Castle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Stock

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Director Christopher David Castle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$11,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 375,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$424,760.22.

ASN stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. Decklar Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) alerts:

About Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.