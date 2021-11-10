Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $609,523.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $52.24 or 0.00076376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00223051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00092311 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

