Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $196.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,323 shares of company stock worth $14,526,512. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,456. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day moving average is $174.44. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

