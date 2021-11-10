Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

CHUY opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.90%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $7,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 59.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 162.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,338 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 112,324 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 120.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 95,698 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

