Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.
Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $216.20 on Monday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
