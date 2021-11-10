Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.90.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $216.20 on Monday. Cigna has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,753,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

