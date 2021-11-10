Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $398.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,998. Cintas has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

