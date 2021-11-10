Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 8,478 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

