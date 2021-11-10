Citadel Advisors LLC Has $20.59 Million Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ESSA Pharma worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

