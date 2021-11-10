Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

