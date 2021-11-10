Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

C traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 264,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,395,604. The company has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

