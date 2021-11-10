Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

