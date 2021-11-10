Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34) on Monday. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,418.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,515.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other Smiths Group news, insider John Shipsey purchased 1,583 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, with a total value of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76). Also, insider Mark Seligman purchased 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

