Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,092.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,092.14 ($53.46).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CKN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,295 ($56.11) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON:CKN traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,870 ($50.56). 66,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,249. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 2,205 ($28.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,225 ($55.20). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,861.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,384.23.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

