Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

NYSE CCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.64.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

