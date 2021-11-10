Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 234,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Get Clene alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.