Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.63% of Coherus BioSciences worth $70,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 103,886 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CHRS opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

