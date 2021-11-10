Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 17,513 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total value of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

On Friday, September 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $357.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.02 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

