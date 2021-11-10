Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock got a boost from the third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Results gained from growth in volume as well as higher pricing and increased focus on premiumization and productivity. This marked the 11th successive quarter of organic sales growth with strength in Oral Care and Pet Nutrition. Management reiterated its previously stated sales view for 2021. Its innovation and expansion strategies bode well. However, a deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses and raw-material cost inflation remain concerns. Elevated logistic expenses are also likely to remain headwinds. As a result, gross margin is expected to decline on both GAAP and adjusted basis.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

