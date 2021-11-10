Colin Browne Sells 47,550 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 1,634,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,611. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.